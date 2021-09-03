Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police seek suspect wanted in early morning stabbing in McKenzie Towne

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 9:23 pm
35-year-old Mark Semak is wanted for aggravated assault in a stabbing Sept. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
35-year-old Mark Semak is wanted for aggravated assault in a stabbing Sept. 3, 2021. Courtesy: Calgary Police

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an early morning stabbing in the southeast community of McKenzie Towne.

Officers were called to the 100 block of McKenzie Towne Lane S.E. around 4 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. They found an injured man in his 30s lying in the road.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Read more: Calgary police search for 2 people of interest in homicide of Matthew Maniago

Police believe a fight occurred at a nearby home between the victim and a man he knew.

Trending Stories

A warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Mark Jonathan Semak, who is charged with several counts including aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Semak is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt, dark shorts and dark sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast' Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast
Calgary police investigate suspicious death in city’s southeast – Aug 24, 2021

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagStabbing tagAggravated Assault tagCalgary Stabbing tagWarrant tagCalgary warrant tagMark Semak tagMcKenzie Towne stabbing tagSemak tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers