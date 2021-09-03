Calgary police seek suspect wanted in early morning stabbing in McKenzie Towne

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an early morning stabbing in the southeast community of McKenzie Towne.

Officers were called to the 100 block of McKenzie Towne Lane S.E. around 4 a.m. Friday for reports of a stabbing. They found an injured man in his 30s lying in the road.

He was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police believe a fight occurred at a nearby home between the victim and a man he knew.

A warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Mark Jonathan Semak, who is charged with several counts including aggravated assault.

Semak is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt, dark shorts and dark sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.

