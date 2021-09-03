Ex minister likes new head of African Nova Scotian Affairs, but questions appointment

Send this page to someone via email

The former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs says that while it’s more appropriate for a Black person to hold his old job, he likes the member Premier Tim Houston chose to replace him.

Tony Ince says Pat Dunn is a “reasonable person” with whom he has worked well in the past.

Read more: Premier defends picking white man as minister of African Nova Scotian affairs

Ince says Dunn is a “listener,” adding that the new minister responsible for the office is somebody he can “at least work with.”

But the Liberal Opposition member says the Tories should have waited and consulted more with the African Nova Scotian community before deciding to name a white man to the job.

Ince says it will be difficult for someone who is not Black to run the office because of the difficult conversations that still need to be held in the province around race and inequities.

Story continues below advertisement

Houston has said that while he’s sensitive to the concerns about his decision, his caucus has no Black members and it’s important for ministers in his cabinet to be elected and accountable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.