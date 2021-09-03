Menu

Canada

Ex minister likes new head of African Nova Scotian Affairs, but questions appointment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 12:18 pm
Click to play video: 'African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister' African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister
With no African Nova Scotian members of caucus in the Progressive Conservative Party, Premier Tim Houston appointed a white man to be the new minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.

The former minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs says that while it’s more appropriate for a Black person to hold his old job, he likes the member Premier Tim Houston chose to replace him.

Tony Ince says Pat Dunn is a “reasonable person” with whom he has worked well in the past.

Read more: Premier defends picking white man as minister of African Nova Scotian affairs

Ince says Dunn is a “listener,” adding that the new minister responsible for the office is somebody he can “at least work with.”

Trending Stories

But the Liberal Opposition member says the Tories should have waited and consulted more with the African Nova Scotian community before deciding to name a white man to the job.

Ince says it will be difficult for someone who is not Black to run the office because of the difficult conversations that still need to be held in the province around race and inequities.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1st Black member of Nova Scotia Health board of directors was ‘stunned’ by dismissal

Houston has said that while he’s sensitive to the concerns about his decision, his caucus has no Black members and it’s important for ministers in his cabinet to be elected and accountable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
