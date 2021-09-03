Menu

Canada

‘Transformed’ Niagara Parks Power Plant to debut sound and light experience

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 11:17 am
The Niagara Parks Power Station in 2021 after the completion of a design change which now incorporates an interactive show at night. View image in full screen
The Niagara Parks Power Station in 2021 after the completion of a design change which now incorporates an interactive show at night. Niagara Parks

Niagara Falls latest attraction is set to begin operating this weekend following the completion of some design work at a 120-year-old landmark.

The Niagara Parks Power Station will premiere a new show Friday night called Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed, which will highlight key elements of the structure through a music and light show.

As of the weekend, the station is open to the public for daytime self-guided tours followed by the night experience created by Montreal studio Thinkwell which uses interactive media to illustrate the transformation of water to energy.

Read more: What’s open, what’s closed on Labour Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

“It’s really almost like we’re treating the space as a playground. We want people to walk around and we want people to keep being surprised and entertained, and touched by the tiny stories that they trigger themselves by just being present and engaging with the space,” said Thinkwell creative director Émilie F. Grenier in a release.

The three-act evening presentation is about a half-hour and interprets the geological creation of the falls, how engineers and inventors once harnessed the falls for power, and a tribute to the current resurrection of the facility.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. every night and guests can purchase tickets online or in-person by visiting the Niagara Parks website.

Niagara tagNiagara Falls tagNiagara Region tagNiagara Parks tagcurrents: niagara's power transformed tagniagara falla tourism tagniagara falls attraction tagniagara parks power station tag

