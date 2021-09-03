‘Transformed’ Niagara Parks Power Plant to debut sound and light experience

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara Falls latest attraction is set to begin operating this weekend following the completion of some design work at a 120-year-old landmark.

The Niagara Parks Power Station will premiere a new show Friday night called Currents: Niagara’s Power Transformed, which will highlight key elements of the structure through a music and light show.

As of the weekend, the station is open to the public for daytime self-guided tours followed by the night experience created by Montreal studio Thinkwell which uses interactive media to illustrate the transformation of water to energy.

“It’s really almost like we’re treating the space as a playground. We want people to walk around and we want people to keep being surprised and entertained, and touched by the tiny stories that they trigger themselves by just being present and engaging with the space,” said Thinkwell creative director Émilie F. Grenier in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

The three-act evening presentation is about a half-hour and interprets the geological creation of the falls, how engineers and inventors once harnessed the falls for power, and a tribute to the current resurrection of the facility.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. every night and guests can purchase tickets online or in-person by visiting the Niagara Parks website.

Explore Niagara Parks Power Station, our newest landmark attraction! The daytime experience is now open featuring immersive exhibits and interactive storytelling.#DiscoverON #ExploreCanada

Learn more: https://t.co/HqdB1CuAd9 pic.twitter.com/E5VyXNuIt0 — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) August 31, 2021