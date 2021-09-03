Menu

Crime

New Zealand police shoot, kill ‘violent extremist’ who stabbed 6 in supermarket

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 3, 2021 2:14 am
Breaking News file View image in full screen
file photo. Global News

New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers.

“A violent extremist undertook a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a briefing.

She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Read more: ‘Darkest day’: New Zealand marks 2nd anniversary of Christchurch mosque shootings

Auckland is in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of the coronavirus. Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs, or to exercise.

One bystander video taken inside the supermarket records the sound of ten shots being fired in rapid succession.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'New Zealand shooting: Over 60 thousand firearms removed from circulation after Christchurch attacks, Ardern says' New Zealand shooting: Over 60 thousand firearms removed from circulation after Christchurch attacks, Ardern says
New Zealand shooting: Over 60 thousand firearms removed from circulation after Christchurch attacks, Ardern says – Mar 12, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
