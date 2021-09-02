Menu

Canada

Kingston police ask for public’s assistance in search for missing 52-year-old man

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 7:20 pm
Kingston police ask for public’s assistance in search for missing 52-year-old man - image
Kingston Police

Kingston police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 52-year-old local man.

Police say Sam Smith was last seen in the 600 block of Montreal Street, near Railway Street on Aug. 30 around 6:30pm.

Smith is described as a Black, five-feet-11-inches tall and 181 pounds.

Read more: Winnipeg police search for missing girl, 11

He is said to have a medium complexion and stocky build with short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact them, as his friends are concerned for his well-being.

