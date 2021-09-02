Kingston police ask for public’s assistance in search for missing 52-year-old man

Kingston police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 52-year-old local man.
Police say Sam Smith was last seen in the 600 block of Montreal Street, near Railway Street on Aug. 30 around 6:30pm.
Smith is described as a Black, five-feet-11-inches tall and 181 pounds.
He is said to have a medium complexion and stocky build with short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.
Police ask anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact them, as his friends are concerned for his well-being.
