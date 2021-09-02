Kingston police ask for public’s assistance in search for missing 52-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 52-year-old local man.

Police say Sam Smith was last seen in the 600 block of Montreal Street, near Railway Street on Aug. 30 around 6:30pm.

Smith is described as a Black, five-feet-11-inches tall and 181 pounds.

He is said to have a medium complexion and stocky build with short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts to contact them, as his friends are concerned for his well-being.

2:50 Search continues for missing boater last seen on Lake Ontario in Oakville Search continues for missing boater last seen on Lake Ontario in Oakville