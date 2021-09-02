Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan pilot killed in northern Alberta plane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 6:02 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

RCMP say an 84-year-old man from Saskatchewan was killed in a plane crash in northern Alberta.

Alberta Mounties say officers responded to a report of a possible plane crash Tuesday morning in the area of Marten Mountain, about 11 kilometres northeast of Slave Lake.

They say the crash happened in rugged terrain, which limited access, and the search was called off that day due to the rain.

Read more: Victoria man sent to hospital after plane crashes into hangar at rural Alberta airport

The search resumed the next day with military aircraft, including a CC-130H Hercules from Winnipeg and a CH-146 Griffon helicopter from 417 Combat Support Squadron in Cold Lake.

Police say the lone pilot, who was from Rosthern, and the aircraft were found Thursday.

They say he was travelling from Alberta to Saskatchewan.

The RCMP say the cause of the crash has yet to be determined and the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.

Police did not release the pilot’s name or what kind of aircraft he was flying.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
