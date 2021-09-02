SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire: Regional district rescinds evacuation alert

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 6:41 pm
A map showing areas near Osoyoos, B.C., where an evacuation alert was rescinded on Thursday. View image in full screen
A map showing areas near Osoyoos, B.C., where an evacuation alert was rescinded on Thursday. Regional District Okanagan Similkameen

An evacuation alert affecting a large area in the South Okanagan because of the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire has been rescinded.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the update on Thursday afternoon.

The fire, located around six kilometres north of Osoyoos, is classified as out of control and is estimated at 20,066 hectares.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the BC Wildfire Service, an area restriction order is still in effect for the fire, and no hunting is permitted within that area.

BC Wildfire says the area restriction order is in place to provide safety for firefighters.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Valley of the Sun residents returning home after evacuation order lifted

Regarding the fire, it’s not expected to challenge fireguards, and the slight downturn in the weather recently is helping crews make additional progress.

BC Wildfire also said the west side of the fire — the side nearest Osoyoos — is inactive at this time.

“Suppression efforts have been successful on this side,” said BC Wildfire, “and resources have since been moved to the north and east side of the fire.”

