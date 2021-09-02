Man, 19, found dead in Mill Woods Park identified by Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have identified a 19-year-old man found dead in a southside park over the weekend in hopes of solving his homicide.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a body was discovered in a greenspace in Mill Woods Park, which is located in the area of 66 Street and 23 Avenue NW.

When police arrived, they found Jordan Dawson’s body. Police said Thursday that an autopsy found the Edmonton man died of a stab wound.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, police also released pictures of the victim in hopes that someone might have seen him in or around Mill Woods Park on Saturday before his death.

View image in full screen Police released pictures of homicide victim Jordan Dawson, 19, who was found dead in Mill Woods Park Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone with information about Dawson’s whereabouts on Saturday or his death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.