Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 19, found dead in Mill Woods Park identified by Edmonton police

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 4:41 pm
Edmonton Police on scene of a suspicious death investigation near the Mill Woods Sports Park on August 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police on scene of a suspicious death investigation near the Mill Woods Sports Park on August 28, 2021. Global News

Edmonton police have identified a 19-year-old man found dead in a southside park over the weekend in hopes of solving his homicide.

At around 6 p.m. Saturday, police received a report that a body was discovered in a greenspace in Mill Woods Park, which is located in the area of 66 Street and 23 Avenue NW.

Read more: Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in Mill Woods

When police arrived, they found Jordan Dawson’s body. Police said Thursday that an autopsy found the Edmonton man died of a stab wound.

His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Thursday, police also released pictures of the victim in hopes that someone might have seen him in or around Mill Woods Park on Saturday before his death.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Police released pictures of homicide victim Jordan Dawson, 19, who was found dead in Mill Woods Park Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Police released pictures of homicide victim Jordan Dawson, 19, who was found dead in Mill Woods Park Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Courtesy, EPS
Police released pictures of homicide victim Jordan Dawson, 19, who was found dead in Mill Woods Park Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
Police released pictures of homicide victim Jordan Dawson, 19, who was found dead in Mill Woods Park Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Courtesy, EPS

Anyone with information about Dawson’s whereabouts on Saturday or his death is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagEdmonton homicide tagfatal stabbing tagEdmonton Stabbing tagMill Woods Park tagJordan Dawson tagJordan Dawson homicide tagMill Woods Park death tagMill Woods Park homicide tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers