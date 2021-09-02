15-year-old boy arrested in trio of attacks on women in Burnaby, New Westminster

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP say they will be recommending sexual assault charges against a 15-year-old boy accused in a series of recent attacks on women.

Police issued a warning Wednesday, following a trio of similar attacks in Burnaby’s Edmonds area and in New Westminster.

In one case, Mounties said the suspect wrestled a 25-year-old woman to the ground.

Officers arrested the teen suspect around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a SkyTrain station.

The boy remains in custody, and police said they were working with his family and the victims of the attacks.

