Crime

15-year-old boy arrested in trio of attacks on women in Burnaby, New Westminster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:53 pm
Burnaby RCMP have made an arrest in a trio of recent unprovoked attacks on women. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP have made an arrest in a trio of recent unprovoked attacks on women. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Burnaby RCMP say they will be recommending sexual assault charges against a 15-year-old boy accused in a series of recent attacks on women.

Police issued a warning Wednesday, following a trio of similar attacks in Burnaby’s Edmonds area and in New Westminster.

In one case, Mounties said the suspect wrestled a 25-year-old woman to the ground.

Officers arrested the teen suspect around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a SkyTrain station.

The boy remains in custody, and police said they were working with his family and the victims of the attacks.

