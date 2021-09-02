COVID-19: N.B. reporting 10 new cases, 16 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries on Thursday.

As well, they’re reporting that 75.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, while 84.8 per cent have had their first dose.

Two of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and involve someone in their 20s and someone in their 40s. One of these cases is under investigation, while the other is a contact of a previous case.

There is one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving a person in their 50s, which is travel-related.

And there is one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving a person in their 80s, which is under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, five of the cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The cases involve two people under 19, a person in their 20’s, a person in their 30s and a person in their 40s.

The last case is in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) involving a person their 30s who is a contact of a previous case.

1:55 New Brunswick opposition politicians divided over vaccine passports New Brunswick opposition politicians divided over vaccine passports

Three people are currently in hospital, including one in an intensive care unit.

The list of potential exposure locations has been updated to include various stores, restaurants and an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Moncton on Aug. 27.