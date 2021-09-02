Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reporting 10 new cases, 16 recoveries

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick policy expert says province’s mixed messaging on wearing masks is troubling' New Brunswick policy expert says province’s mixed messaging on wearing masks is troubling
New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health says wearing a mask is a personal choice, but one policy expert says that kind of mixed messaging is how provinces find themselves in trouble. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recoveries on Thursday.

As well, they’re reporting that 75.6 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated, while 84.8 per cent have had their first dose.

Read more: COVID-19: New Brunswick premier says vaccine passports not needed at this time

Two of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and involve someone in their 20s and someone in their 40s. One of these cases is under investigation, while the other is a contact of a previous case.

There is one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region) involving a person in their 50s, which is travel-related.

And there is one case in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) involving a person in their 80s, which is under investigation.

Meanwhile, five of the cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region). The cases involve two people under 19, a person in their 20’s, a person in their 30s and a person in their 40s.

The last case is in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) involving a person their 30s who is a contact of a previous case.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick opposition politicians divided over vaccine passports' New Brunswick opposition politicians divided over vaccine passports
New Brunswick opposition politicians divided over vaccine passports

Three people are currently in hospital, including one in an intensive care unit.

The list of potential exposure locations has been updated to include various stores, restaurants and an Air Canada flight from Montreal to Moncton on Aug. 27.

