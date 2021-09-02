Manitoba reduces capacity limits on outdoor gatherings, expands requirements for full vaccination

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is cutting the number of people allowed at outdoor gatherings — including summer fairs and festivals — and expanding the list of places where proof of full vaccination will be required under current COVID-19 public health orders.

Starting next Tuesday, capacity at large, outdoor gathering sizes will be reduced to 500 from 1,500, and proof of vaccination will be required to dine in at food courts and to enter indoor areas at a gallery or museum, Manitoba’s chief public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin announced Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Roussin also said wedding receptions held in licensed premises — or unlicensed venues that have applied for a temporary licence — will be under the same rules at restaurants, meaning guests will need to show proof of vaccination to take part in the festivities, starting Tuesday.

Last week the province announced restaurants, bars, bingo halls, sporting venues and movie theatres must require people to show a vaccine passport starting Friday.

4:07 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept. 2 Answering your COVID-19 questions, Sept. 2

Children who aren’t eligible to be immunized will be able to participate in activities if they are with a fully vaccinated adult.

Rules mandating masks in all indoor, public spaces — including schools — also went into effect last weekend.

Roussin asked all Manitobans to be respectful of staff at restaurants and other businesses who will be enforcing the vaccination requirements and mask mandates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Remember, these measures have been imposed on these businesses,” Roussin said.

“These are public health orders, these are not decisions of the business.

“These businesses are working hard to keep Manitobans safe, they’re working hard to keep their doors open … so let’s respect each other, be kind (and) respect the science that is telling us getting vaccinated is the way to get out of this pandemic.”

3:36 Manitoba to require full-vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events Manitoba to require full-vaccination for restaurants, bars, movies, sporting events

Manitoba reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, including 24 in people who were not fully vaccinated.

The province also said three deaths connected to the virus have been reported since Monday, including two linked to more contagious variants of concern.

Story continues below advertisement

Since March 2020 Manitoba has reported 58,793 COVID-19 cases and 1,192 deaths linked to the virus.

More to come.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.