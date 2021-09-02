Careless driving charge laid after crash spills steel coils along Hwy 3 east of St. Thomas, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin OPP say a minivan driver, 59, is facing a charge of careless driving after colliding with a commercial motor vehicle carrying steel coils near the St. Thomas, Ont., airport.

According to police, emergency services were called to Highway 3 and Quaker Road, east of St. Thomas, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the minivan driver was charged with careless driving, police say.

Police say Highway 3 is completely closed between Yarmouth Centre Road and Quaker Road as crews remove the commercial vehicle and the steel coils.

It’s not known when the roadway will be reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy3 is closed between Yarmouth Centre Rd. and Quaker Rd. #StThomas due to a motor vehicle collision. ^bm — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) September 2, 2021