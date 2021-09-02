Menu

Comments

Careless driving charge laid after crash spills steel coils along Hwy 3 east of St. Thomas, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 2, 2021 2:03 pm
Elgin OPP say a minivan driver, 59, is facing a charge of careless driving after colliding with a commercial motor vehicle carrying steel coils near the St. Thomas, Ont., airport.

According to police, emergency services were called to Highway 3 and Quaker Road, east of St. Thomas, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries and the minivan driver was charged with careless driving, police say.

Police say Highway 3 is completely closed between Yarmouth Centre Road and Quaker Road as crews remove the commercial vehicle and the steel coils.

It’s not known when the roadway will be reopened.

