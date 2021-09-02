Menu

Crime

Calgary police search for 2 people of interest in homicide of Matthew Maniago

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 1:01 pm
Click to play video: '‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help​' ‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help​
Calgary police and the father of a Calgary man killed in the community of McKenzie Lake last year are urging anyone with information on the homicide to come forward. Jenna Freeman reports – Oct 15, 2020

Calgary police are looking for two people of interest believed to be linked to the death of 29-year-old Matthew David Maniago.

Maniago was was found lying in the street in the 100 block of Mount Aberdeen Manor Southeast just before midnight on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He’d been shot to death.

Read more: McKenzie Lake homicide victim was shot to death: Calgary police

The attack was targeted, investigators said, and police are now looking to speak with two people they believe have information about Maniago’s death.

Police released photos of the two people, but did not provide any further descriptions of them, or their names or ages, or whether they’re believed to be in the city.

Calgary police are looking to identify two poeple of interest in the homicide of Matthew Maniago. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking to identify two poeple of interest in the homicide of Matthew Maniago. Calgary Police Service

Investigators also said they’re still looking for a white 2007 to 2009 Honda CR-V believed to be involved in the shooting.

Trending Stories
Last year, Maniago’s family pleaded for anyone with information to come forward to help bring them closure as they grieved the loss of their loved one.

“His death has changed all of our lives. Without Matthew, there is a void that exists at every family gathering, every holiday, and throughout every day,” his father Bob said at the time.

Read more: ‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help

“Matthew deserves justice, and we are begging anyone who knows anything to please come forward.”

Click to play video: '‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help​' ‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help​
‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help​ – Oct 15, 2020

Anyone with information on the people of interest, or that could help the investigation, is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

