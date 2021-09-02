Menu

Sports

Cavalry FC unbeaten in six games following win over FC Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2021 10:38 am

Anthony Joseph Novak scored in the 27th minute, and Cavalry FC went on to beat FC Edmonton 1-0 on Wednesday in Canadian Premier League play.

Cavalry FC (8-3-4) is riding a six-game unbeaten streak with four wins and two draws, and is now tied in points (28) with Pacific FC (8-3-4) for top spot in the CPL.

FC Edmonton (3-7-5) is winless in six matches with three draws.

Read more: New FC Edmonton coach excited for team’s CPL season kickoff later this month

Meanwhile, Malcolm Isaiah Shaw scored in the 82nd minute to draw the score even, and his Atletico Ottawa (3-8-4) club went on to tie York United (4-5-6) 2-2.

Both teams are winless in four matches with three draws and a loss each.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
