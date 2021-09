Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say there is no indication of foul play after a body was found in the city’s north end on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodlawn and Nicklin roads at around 6:15 p.m. after someone found the remains outside.

In a news release, police said foul play is not suspected and there is no danger to the public.

No other information was provided.

