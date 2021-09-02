Menu

Traffic

SIU investigates collision involving Halton police cruiser in Milton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 9:09 am
SIU investigates collision involving Halton police cruiser in Milton - image View image in full screen
Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a two-vehicle collision involving a Halton Regional police cruiser in Milton.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) says the crash happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday near Steeles Avenue and Cleve Court.

Both drivers were hurt in the crash with one sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and an officer treated at the scene.

Steeles Avenue East between James Snow Parkway and Fifth Line was closed overnight and is expected to remain down for an extended period on Thursday.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area. Workers with the nearby Amazon warehouse are being asked to use the alternate entrance via Fifth Line.

