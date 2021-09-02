Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas law that bans nearly all abortions

By Lawrence Hurley and Andrew Chung Reuters
Posted September 2, 2021 1:14 am
Click to play video: 'White House calls for codification of Roe v Wade in wake of ‘extreme’ Texas abortion law' White House calls for codification of Roe v Wade in wake of ‘extreme’ Texas abortion law
WATCH: White House calls for codification of Roe v Wade in wake of ‘extreme’ Texas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court refused on Wednesday to block a Texas ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, dealing a major blow to abortion rights by leaving in place a state law that prohibits the vast majority of abortions.

The decision is a major milestone in the fight over abortion, as opponents have sought for decades to roll back access to the procedure.

By a 5-4 vote, the justices denied an emergency request by abortion and women’s health providers for an injunction on enforcement of the ban, which took effect early on Wednesday, while litigation continues.

Read more: Texas ban on virtually all abortions takes effect as U.S. Supreme Court stays silent

One of the court’s six conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts, joined its three liberals in dissent.

Story continues below advertisement

“The court’s order is stunning,” liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissenting opinion.

“Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand.”

In an unsigned explanation, the court’s majority said the decision was “not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law” and allowed legal challenges to proceed.

Trending Stories

The decision illustrates the impact of former Republican President Donald Trump’s three conservative appointees, who have tilted the court further right. All were in the majority.

The law would amount to a near-total ban on the procedure in Texas, as 85% to 90% of abortions are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy, and would probably force many clinics to close, abortion rights groups said. It also gives private citizens the right to sue those who fail to comply with the ban.

Click to play video: 'Valedictorian goes off script during grad speech to attack controversial Texas abortion law' Valedictorian goes off script during grad speech to attack controversial Texas abortion law
Valedictorian goes off script during grad speech to attack controversial Texas abortion law – Jun 3, 2021

Such a ban has never been permitted in any state since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, in 1973.

Story continues below advertisement

Texas is among a dozen mostly Republican-led states to ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often at six weeks and sometimes before a woman realizes she is pregnant.

Courts have blocked such bans, citing Roe v. Wade.

The court’s action over the Texas ban could foreshadow its approach in another case over a 15-week ban by Mississippi in which the state has asked the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The court will hear arguments in the term beginning in October, with a ruling due by the end of June 2022.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Clarence Fernandez)

© 2021 Reuters
Texas tagAbortion tagUS Supreme Court tagRoe v. Wade tagTexas abortion law tagUS abortion tagfetal heartbeat bill tagabortion in texas tagabortion in US tagFetal Heartbeat tagtexas abortion bill tagtexas abortion ban tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers