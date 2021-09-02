Menu

Canada

Calgary police need help finding missing man who functions at 9-year-old level

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 2, 2021 12:16 am
Calgary police said Robert Mitchell Lake was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Calgary police are looking for a missing 26-year-old man who functions at a nine-year-old level and has a severe speech impediment, “making his disappearance very concerning.”

Officers said Robert Mitchell Lake was last seen on Wednesday leaving the 400 block of Cedarille Crescent S.W. between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Police noted he usually takes transit to Mount Royal University.

Lake is five feet tall with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing grey New Balance sneakers with a bright yellow “N” on them, police said.

If you know where he is, call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

