COVID-19: B.C. reports 785 new cases; nearly 200 people in hospital

B.C.’s fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday, as the province announced another 785 new cases and two deaths.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases to 697, the highest it has been in nearly four months.

Of the new cases, 242 were in the Fraser Health region, 110 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 266 were in the Interior Health region, 94 were in the Northern Health region and 69 were in the Island Health region.

The number of patients in hospital continued to rapidly mount.

Health officials said 199 people were hospitalized with the virus, up 12 overnight and nearly double the 107 people in hospital two weeks ago. Of them, 112 people were in critical or intensive care.

The number of active cases, however, dropped by more than 150 from Tuesday, to 5,873.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 166,068 total cases, while 1,818 people have died.

