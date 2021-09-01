SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: B.C. reports 785 new cases; nearly 200 people in hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 6:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Latest B.C. modelling shows a projected rise in daily COVID-19 cases' Latest B.C. modelling shows a projected rise in daily COVID-19 cases
UBC professor and mathematical biologist Dr. Sarah Otto breaks down the latest COVID-19 projections, as hospitalizations and infections of rise among unvaccinated people.

B.C.’s fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of slowing down Wednesday, as the province announced another 785 new cases and two deaths.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases to 697, the highest it has been in nearly four months.

COVID-19: Protesters target several B.C. hospitals, decry vaccine 'tyranny'

Of the new cases, 242 were in the Fraser Health region, 110 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 266 were in the Interior Health region, 94 were in the Northern Health region and 69 were in the Island Health region.

The number of patients in hospital continued to rapidly mount.

Health officials said 199 people were hospitalized with the virus, up 12 overnight and nearly double the 107 people in hospital two weeks ago. Of them, 112 people were in critical or intensive care.

B.C. is in a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated,' latest modelling numbers show

The number of active cases, however, dropped by more than 150 from Tuesday, to 5,873.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 166,068 total cases, while 1,818 people have died.

Click to play video: 'Renewed calls for stronger COVID safety measures in B.C. schools' Renewed calls for stronger COVID safety measures in B.C. schools
Renewed calls for stronger COVID safety measures in B.C. schools
