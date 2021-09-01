Mental Health advocates look forward to improving system with new government

Send this page to someone via email

There’s no question that for years Nova Scotia’s mental health-care system has been overburdened. The province has been plagued with extensive wait times for mental-health treatment, and many mental health advocates say overall support is lacking, but there is optimism that with a new government there’s a new chance to improve the system.

“We’re really excited to partner with this new government,” said Nadia Siritsky, a professional practice and advocacy consultant with the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers.

“We really believe it’s time to shift the treatment model from a purely biological medical model to one that is psychosocial and that includes a focus on the social determinants of health.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We really believe it's time to shift the treatment model from a purely biological medical model to one that is psychosocial and that includes a focus on the social determinants of health."

Siritsky says that means addressing structural systemic issues in how health care is delivered, and working with those on the front lines who can provide expertise and feedback on how to improve things.

“The commitment to increase funding and support is vitally important and what we are hoping is that this is just the beginning. We have reached out and will continue to reach out to our leaders to partner with them,” said Siritsky.

While the Progressive Conservative platform outlined a number of plans to improve mental health services in Nova Scotia, already the new premier has failed to deliver on one of those solutions — establishing a department dedicated to addictions and mental health.

The PC election platform clearly stated their plan includes “a separate department dedicated to mental health and addictions.”

On Tuesday when Premier Tim Houston introduced his new cabinet, the creation of that department was missing, instead, Brian Comer was appointed as the Minister responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions — an office that was created under former premier Iain Rankin.

“From a political perspective, that is potentially a liability for him,” said political scientist Lori Turnbull.

“If he promised a department and he came back with an office that might be sending a signal to people who are watching that promise in particular that he hasn’t kept it.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If he promised a department and he came back with an office that might be sending a signal to people who are watching that promise in particular that he hasn't kept it."

Traditionally departments hold more power than offices and have their own minister, a specific mandate, and their own budget, said Turnbull. But she noted that sometimes dividing departments can be ineffective and offices can be prioritized.

“If the premier says ‘this is of the utmost importance to me’ and he puts a bunch of money behind it and he puts staff behind it and he puts a strong mandate, he can make that office a big thing.”

When asked about the decision not to create a department, Houston said the plan had always been to have a minister at the table focused on mental health and that the appointment of Comer will do that.

“When we looked at the initial review from the transition team, the office that had been established we think can be very effective,” said Houston.

For Siritsky, not having a dedicated department isn’t a concern or red flag and it will be more important to see how the party takes action on bigger mental health-care issues. Siritsky says one promise they will be looking for action on is the expansion of MSI coverage to include mental health resources like psychologists, counsellors and social workers.

“That is huge and really the focus on universal mental health care and universal access is so important. Right now there are so many people who don’t have access to mental health-care counselling and being able to broaden the access is important.”

But Siritsky says what’s most important is understanding that fully addressing mental health means looking at the bigger picture and everything that contributes to mental health challenges.

“Addressing issues of homelessness, of poverty, of injustice are critical to ensuring the well being of the citizens of Nova Scotia.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Addressing issues of homelessness, of poverty, of injustice are critical to ensuring the well being of the citizens of Nova Scotia."