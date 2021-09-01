E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in crash with SUV: Guelph police

Guelph police say a 46-year-old man has suffered serious injuries following a crash on Tuesday evening between an e-bike and an SUV.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woodlawn and Victoria roads at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Police said the SUV was making a left turn to go north on Victoria Road when it collided with the e-bike.
The rider of the e-bike was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton by paramedics. Police said his injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.
Trending Stories
The intersection was closed for about three hours as police carried out their investigation.
Any witnesses who have not spoken to the police already are asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 1212.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments