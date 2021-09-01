Menu

Canada

E-bike rider suffers serious injuries in crash with SUV: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 1, 2021 10:56 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 46-year-old man has suffered serious injuries following a crash on Tuesday evening between an e-bike and an SUV.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Woodlawn and Victoria roads at 5:30 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Police said the SUV was making a left turn to go north on Victoria Road when it collided with the e-bike.

The rider of the e-bike was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton by paramedics. Police said his injuries are considered serious but non-life-threatening.

The intersection was closed for about three hours as police carried out their investigation.

Any witnesses who have not spoken to the police already are asked to call 519-824-1212 ext. 1212.

