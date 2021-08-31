Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

U.S. Navy helicopter crashes in ocean off California during routine flight

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 31, 2021 11:55 pm
FILE -- In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photograph, an MH-60 helicopter lands on the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels through the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell). View image in full screen
FILE -- In this Tuesday, March 21, 2017 photograph, an MH-60 helicopter lands on the USS George H.W. Bush as it travels through the Strait of Hormuz. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell).

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy’s U.S. Pacific Fleet said on Twitter.

The crash happened while the aircraft was “conducting routine flight operations,” according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets,” the tweet said.

Story continues below advertisement

No other details were immediately available.

Trending Stories

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Click to play video: 'Search underway for 3 missing after U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off coast of Australia' Search underway for 3 missing after U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off coast of Australia
Search underway for 3 missing after U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off coast of Australia – Aug 5, 2017
© 2021 The Canadian Press
California tagHelicopter Crash tagNavy tagUS Military tagUS Navy tagnavy helicopter crash tagMH-60S tagus navy helicopter tagus navy helicopter crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers