Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hadju’s interview comment cited by Fortin’s lawyers in court case over his dismissal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault' Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault
WATCH ABOVE: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault – Aug 18, 2021

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are citing Health Minister Patty Hajdu’s statements during a television interview in May in their fight to prove their client’s removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign constituted improper political interference.

The interview on CTV’s Question Period political show aired on May 30, two weeks after Fortin was abruptly removed from his high-profile but temporary position at the Public Health Agency of Canada because of a military police investigation.

Read more: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has been charged with sexual assault. Here’s what we know

According to a transcript filed in Federal Court, Hajdu told the interviewer that she first learned of an investigation involving Fortin in March and agreed with PHAC president Iain Stewart’s decision to relieve him of his duties at the health agency in May.

Trending Stories

Fortin’s lawyers have been arguing that only acting defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre had the power under the law to remove their client from his position given that he was still a serving member of the Canadian military while working at PHAC.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks after being formally charged with sexual assault' Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks after being formally charged with sexual assault
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks after being formally charged with sexual assault – Aug 18, 2021

They allege the decision to remove Fortin involved political interference by the Liberal government in the military’s chain of command, and are asking the court to reinstate him into his old role or an equivalent position.

Fortin was formally charged in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 18 with one count of sexual assault dating back to 1988. He has denied any wrongdoing.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canada Vaccines tagPHAC tagDany Fortin tagPatty Hadju tagCanada COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout tagFortin tagFortin Allegations tagdany fortin assault tagdany fortin assault allegations tagDany Fortin firing tagdany fortin military allegations tagDany fortin phac tagPHAC dany fortin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers