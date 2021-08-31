Man dead after police-involved shooting in B.C.’s Central Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Quesnel, B.C., early Tuesday.

According to the B.C. RCMP, the incident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m., with a man sleeping inside a car that was parked along the 400 block of Carson Avenue.

Police say when officers conducted a check on the vehicle and approached him, the man reportedly reached for a firearm, with shots then being fired.

“The man was transported to local hospital, where he was declared deceased,” RCMP said in a press release.

The RCMP also said it has notified the province’s police watchdog agency, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., of the incident.

“As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO B.C., no further information will be released by police,” said the RCMP.

The incident happened between the local Legion and a multi-use seniors centre.

The IIO said it was advised of the incident shortly thereafter, and that it has commenced an investigation into the incident.

It is also asking anyone with relevant information to contact their witness line at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the IIO website.

The IIO conducts investigations into police-related incidents of death or serious harm to determine whether or not a police officer may have committed an offence.

More about the IIO can be found on their website.

