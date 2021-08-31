Menu

Canada

A Kingston woman says living at a KFHC building is impacting her well-being

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Kingston woman fears for her safety in her downtown apartment building' Kingston woman fears for her safety in her downtown apartment building
WATCH: Helen Belmore says dealing with people sleeping in halls, stairwells and doing drugs is part of her daily existence.

A Kingston woman living in a Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation (KFHC) geared-to-income building says conditions have deteriorated to the point that she feels unsafe, and her mental health is suffering.

“It was great. I mean, you could go out, you could enjoy your patio — you could go out and you didn’t have to lock your doors 24/7,” said Helen Belmore, a tenant living in the 381 Bagot St. building owned by the not-for-profit organization since 1980.

Belmore says about five years ago, the conditions of the building changed.

“(People) are outside my door and going to the bathroom, or sleeping there or passed out,” described Belmore.

Read more: Tenants of an apartment complex in Kingston’s midtown area say living conditions are “terrible”

Belmore says concerns about bedbugs, cockroaches, drug paraphernalia, people sleeping in the halls and stairwells is all part of her everyday existence at 381 Bagot St., and says it’s taking a toll on her well-being.

Global Kingston phoned and emailed the Kingston & Frontenac Housing Corporation for a statement, but did not receive a response.

However, a little over a month ago, similar issues were raised about another property operated by the same housing corporation on Vanorder Drive.

“We house some really vulnerable people in the City of Kingston, and for KFHC, often people think we provide social services and a number of supports. But we’re a landlord, and our mandate is to be a landlord, so we’re dealing with the bricks and mortar,” said Mary Lynn Cousins Brame, the CEO of KFHC.

Brame said the corporation has a limited number of staff and a limited budget, so maintenance issues are addressed by priority.

Read more: Cheap money, shortages, investors and crime: The making of Canada’s housing crisis

Belmore, however, says that isn’t enough.

“People that work here try to keep the place clean and try to keep things done, but no sooner that she cleans the place the place is a mess,” said Belmore.

Kingston Police say since the start of the year they have been to the Bagot Street apartment building 34 times for issues ranging from robbery to trespassing.

“I need to get out of here. I’m sorry, it’s not safe anymore,” said Belmore, tearing up.

However, on a fixed income, Belmore says she’s tried to find other accessible housing but so far the places she’s been to haven’t been able to accommodate her special needs.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
