COVID-19: Barrie, Ont. city council votes to extend patio hours

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie city council has voted to extend patio hours on city property until Nov. 30 in order to support the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hours during which people are allowed to stay on a patio have been extended from 11:15 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. on Monday to Wednesday and from 11:15 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, the hours people can enter or re-enter an outdoor area have been extended from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Monday to Wednesday and from 10:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On the Sundays of the two long weekends (Labour Day and Thanksgiving), patio hours have been extended from 11:15 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. The hours people can enter or re-enter an outdoor area have extended from 10:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

All other regulations and bylaws — including no amplified sound on patios after 11 p.m. — continue to apply. Non-compliance could result in permits being revoked or further conditions being added to the permits.

Operating hours for patios on private property are governed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), but these properties need to follow the city’s noise bylaw, which regulates any sound emissions from patios.

2:44 Cinemas, indoor dining options open in Ontario as part of Step 3 Cinemas, indoor dining options open in Ontario as part of Step 3 – Jul 16, 2021