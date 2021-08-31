Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspected human remains found following fire in Gravenhurst, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 4:13 pm
The Bracebridge OPP crime unit is investigating after suspected human remains were found amid a fire at a multi-unit complex in Muskoka. View image in full screen
The Bracebridge OPP crime unit is investigating after suspected human remains were found amid a fire at a multi-unit complex in Muskoka. Twitter/OPP Central

Police are investigating after suspected human remains were found following a fire at a multi-unit complex in Gravenhurst, Ont., during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

At about 2:35 a.m., emergency services responded to the blaze on First Street South.

Read more: Fire crews battle blaze at Muskoka Lakes boathouse

According to police, one occupant was reported outstanding, though all others were safely accounted for.

Suspected human remains were later found in the complex.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say the victim’s identity will be withheld pending a post-mortem exam.

Trending Stories

The Bracebridge OPP crime unit is investigating the incident under the OPP’s criminal investigation branch and with the help of the OPP’s forensic ID services, the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and Ontario’s Chief Coroner.

Read more: Woman pulled from ‘suspicious’ fire at downtown Barrie residential building

A section of First Street South, between Bishop Street and Veterans Way, is closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Man allegedly set himself on fire outside Peterborough Regional Health Centre' Man allegedly set himself on fire outside Peterborough Regional Health Centre
Man allegedly set himself on fire outside Peterborough Regional Health Centre – Aug 4, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagMuskoka tagBracebridge OPP tagGravenhurst tagMuskoka news tagGravenhurst news tagGravenhurst fire tagMuskoka fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers