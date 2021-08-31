Suspected human remains found following fire in Gravenhurst, Ont.

Police are investigating after suspected human remains were found following a fire at a multi-unit complex in Gravenhurst, Ont., during the early morning hours of Tuesday.
At about 2:35 a.m., emergency services responded to the blaze on First Street South.
According to police, one occupant was reported outstanding, though all others were safely accounted for.
Suspected human remains were later found in the complex.
Officers say the victim’s identity will be withheld pending a post-mortem exam.
The Bracebridge OPP crime unit is investigating the incident under the OPP’s criminal investigation branch and with the help of the OPP’s forensic ID services, the Office of the Fire Marshal, the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and Ontario’s Chief Coroner.
A section of First Street South, between Bishop Street and Veterans Way, is closed for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
