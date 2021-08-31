Outage for COVID-19 vaccination record access resolved: eHealth Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

eHealth Saskatchewan says an outage issue was resolved late Monday and people can get their printable COVID-19 vaccination records via the internet once again.

Saskatchewan Account, which is used to access MySaskHealthRecord, experienced a temporary outage and abnormal slowness at around 11:30 a.m., according to eHealth officials.

“The slowdown was caused by an increase of site usage due to COVID-19 proof of vaccination,” read a statement to Global News on Tuesday.

“The outage was intermittent with lower functionality throughout the day for Saskatchewan Account, and MySaskHealthRecord is currently available.”

eHealth said its IT professionals immediately contacted the local software vendor and are working with them to increase site capacity to prevent it from happening again.

Since the launch of the one-page record on Aug. 5, 17,461 people have signed up for an account.

eHealth added the MySaskHealthRecord phone line has been experiencing high demand, and people may be seeing a longer wait time.

“We anticipated it would be busy, and have staff assigned to handle the volume,” read a statement to Global News.

“We are assessing volumes regularly and will adapt as required.”

People looking for help in setting up an account can call 1-844-767-8259 or email MySaskHealthRecord@eHealthSask.ca.

A total of 694,804 people have been fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan, according to the provincial government’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday.

