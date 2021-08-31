34 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and no new deaths on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, the Winnipeg health region led the way with 13, followed by 11 in Southern Health-Sante Sud, and single digits in each of the Interlake-Eastern, Northern and Prairie Mountain regions.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate remains at three per cent, and the province says 63 people are in hospital, with 18 patients in intensive care.

