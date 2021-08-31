Menu

Health

34 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Manitoba Tuesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 2:15 pm
Single Coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells. View image in full screen
Single Coronavirus cell with DNA strands and white blood cells. Graphic

Public health officials reported 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and no new deaths on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, the Winnipeg health region led the way with 13, followed by 11 in Southern Health-Sante Sud, and single digits in each of the Interlake-Eastern, Northern and Prairie Mountain regions.

Read more: Reimer says no plans for COVID-19 booster shots in Manitoba — for now

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate remains at three per cent, and the province says 63 people are in hospital, with 18 patients in intensive care.

