London, Ont. police seek missing 35-year-old man last seen Aug. 21

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for help locating a 35-year-old man with no fixed address.

Police say Joshua Doxtator was last seen Saturday, Aug. 21 at roughly 7:30 p.m. near Dundas and Adelaide streets.

He’s described by police as six-foot-3, 180 pounds with a slim build and dark shaved hair. Police say he was last seen wearing shorts, a dark t-shirt, a baseball hat and running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement