Canada

London, Ont. police seek missing 35-year-old man last seen Aug. 21

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 31, 2021 2:25 pm
London police say Joshua Doxtator, 35, of no fixed address was last seen Aug. 21. View image in full screen
London police say Joshua Doxtator, 35, of no fixed address was last seen Aug. 21. supplied by the London Police Service

London, Ont., police are appealing to the public for help locating a 35-year-old man with no fixed address.

Police say Joshua Doxtator was last seen Saturday, Aug. 21 at roughly 7:30 p.m. near Dundas and Adelaide streets.

He’s described by police as six-foot-3, 180 pounds with a slim build and dark shaved hair. Police say he was last seen wearing shorts, a dark t-shirt, a baseball hat and running shoes.

Family and police are concerned for his welfare and police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

