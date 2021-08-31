COVID-19: N.B. reports three new cases, 26 more recoveries from the disease

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting three new COVID-19 cases today and 26 more recoveries from the disease.

Health officials say the active case count is 137, down from 160 on Monday.

Officials say there are three people in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.

They say slightly more than 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.

The Health Department says that starting today, children 12 and up can make appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada has only recently approved the Moderna vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17.

