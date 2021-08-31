Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports three new cases, 26 more recoveries from the disease

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 1:19 pm
COVID-19: New Brunswickers encouraged to continue wearing masks indoors, health official says
New Brunswick’s deputy chief medical officer of health Dr. Cristin Muecke on Thursday encouraged residents to continue wearing masks in indoor public spaces. “Masks are not currently required by law… but remember, we are dealing with a communicable disease that can and will spread quickly among the unprotected,” she stated.

New Brunswick is reporting three new COVID-19 cases today and 26 more recoveries from the disease.

Health officials say the active case count is 137, down from 160 on Monday.

Read more: COVID cleaners won’t return to New Brunswick schools this fall

Officials say there are three people in hospital with COVID-19, including one person in intensive care.

They say slightly more than 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.

The Health Department says that starting today, children 12 and up can make appointments for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada has only recently approved the Moderna vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 17.

Click to play video: 'N.B. hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone' N.B. hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone
N.B. hits COVID-19 vaccination milestone
© 2021 The Canadian Press
