Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 bikes stolen from Fergus, Ont. home are worth about $20,000: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 31, 2021 12:58 pm
Wellington County OPP say three bikes were stolen in Fergus, Ont. View image in full screen
Wellington County OPP say three bikes were stolen in Fergus, Ont. Supplied

Wellington County OPP say they are looking for three bikes that were reportedly stolen from a home in Fergus, Ont., earlier this month.

The theft happened sometime between Aug. 19 and 21 from an open garage on Tobe Terrace.

Read more: OPP identify woman, 70, killed in crash near Guelph

Police said the bikes are worth approximately $15,000 to $20,000 combined.

The first bike is a black 2020 specialized Diverge Cyclocross with white lettering and serial number WSBC602242205N.

Trending Stories

The second bike is a grey 2018 Felt Decree mountain bike with teal lettering and serial number WK6000100.

The third bike is an orange Stumpjumper with black lettering and serial number WSBC60431621M.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Click to play video: 'Calls for action to address rash of vehicle thefts in Peel Region' Calls for action to address rash of vehicle thefts in Peel Region
Calls for action to address rash of vehicle thefts in Peel Region – Aug 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTheft tagGuelph News tagwellington county opp tagStolen bikes tagfergus ontario tagBike theft Fergus tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers