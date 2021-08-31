3 bikes stolen from Fergus, Ont. home are worth about $20,000: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they are looking for three bikes that were reportedly stolen from a home in Fergus, Ont., earlier this month.

The theft happened sometime between Aug. 19 and 21 from an open garage on Tobe Terrace.

Police said the bikes are worth approximately $15,000 to $20,000 combined.

The first bike is a black 2020 specialized Diverge Cyclocross with white lettering and serial number WSBC602242205N.

The second bike is a grey 2018 Felt Decree mountain bike with teal lettering and serial number WK6000100.

The third bike is an orange Stumpjumper with black lettering and serial number WSBC60431621M.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

