City of Saskatoon, Ideas Inc. in lease negotiations for Farmers’ Market Building

The City of Saskatoon says it is in negotiations with a local company to lease the Farmers’ Market Building.

City officials said they have been working with Ideas Inc. since February 2020 on a formal lease agreement to manage the River Landing building.

The executive director of Ideas Inc. calls it an exciting opportunity for the company.

“Our vision for this space draws inspiration from national and international facilities that have become landmarks for their respective cities,” Depesh Parmar said in a release.

“We are inspired by their ability to create a vibrant, animated space for local communities, and a dynamic and diverse destination where patrons can enjoy everything local from produce and artisan goods, to locally produced food and beverage.”

City council was updated on the process at its Aug. 30 meeting.

Administration said negotiations continue and outlined options to renovate the building so it operates at least six days a week.

It will have an emphasis on local food and products with a farmers’ market component.

Ideas Inc. currently manages the outdoor street stalls on Saturdays outside the building and the seasonal outdoor farmers’ market.

“Ideas Inc. is an established business incubator and has helped provide a platform to numerous startups to launch and grow into successful businesses,” said Lesley Anderson, the city’s director of planning and development.

“As advocates of small business and entrepreneurship, they are the perfect organization to manage this exciting project.”

City council approved the hiring of a design consultant and administration said that pending approval of capital funding in 2022, the building could reopen by fall 2022.

The River Landing building closed in late 2019 for much-needed repairs, including ongoing water issues with the building’s roof.

