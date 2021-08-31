SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Windsor hospital opens COVID clinic for children as cases rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 9:21 am
WINDSOR, Ont. — A southwestern Ontario hospital says it has opened a pediatric clinic as it expects a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in children to continue.

The Windsor Regional Hospital says the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment Clinic is intended for COVID-19 assessments for those aged 17 and younger.

The hospital says the goal of the clinic is to handle a predicted rise in cases.

They are also hoping it will divert patients from the emergency department.

The hospital says the clinic will offer COVID-19 testing, urgent care medical assessment and vaccinations to those born in 2009 or earlier seven days a week.

Children born in 2010 and later are not approved to be vaccinated yet against the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
