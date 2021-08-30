Winnipeg police seek public’s assistance in search for missing 11-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Morrisseau was last seen on Aug. 25 in the North End of the city.

She is described as five-feet-three-inches tall and 100 lbs, with a slim build and straight, medium-length black hair.

Morrisseau was last seen wearing a black hoodie, camo sweatpants and pink runners.

Police are concerned for her well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 986-6250.

