Canada

Gananoque, Ont. police seek public’s assistance in search for missing 13-year-old girl

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 6:37 pm
Gananoque, Ont. police seek public’s assistance in search for missing 13-year-old girl - image
Gananoque Police

Police in Gananoque, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Olivia Gibson.

Gibson is said to have left her home in Gananoque the night of Aug. 24.

The 13-year-old is believed to be in the Kingston area.

She is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds, with a slim build and shoulder-length light brown hair.

Trending Stories

Police say she will likely be wearing a black hoodie with “anti-social social club” written on it, a black/white checkered backpack, black shoes or slides, tights or shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Gibson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gananoque police.

