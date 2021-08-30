Gananoque, Ont. police seek public’s assistance in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police in Gananoque, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Olivia Gibson.
Gibson is said to have left her home in Gananoque the night of Aug. 24.
The 13-year-old is believed to be in the Kingston area.
She is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds, with a slim build and shoulder-length light brown hair.
Trending Stories
Police say she will likely be wearing a black hoodie with “anti-social social club” written on it, a black/white checkered backpack, black shoes or slides, tights or shorts.
Anyone with information regarding Gibson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gananoque police.
Back to school safety tips
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments