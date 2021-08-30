Gananoque, Ont. police seek public’s assistance in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Gananoque, Ont., are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Olivia Gibson.

Gibson is said to have left her home in Gananoque the night of Aug. 24.

The 13-year-old is believed to be in the Kingston area.

She is described as five feet tall and 100 pounds, with a slim build and shoulder-length light brown hair.

Police say she will likely be wearing a black hoodie with “anti-social social club” written on it, a black/white checkered backpack, black shoes or slides, tights or shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Gibson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Gananoque police.

Story continues below advertisement

4:01 Back to school safety tips Back to school safety tips