Politics

Gender parity expected in new Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative cabinet

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 3:57 pm
Progressive Conservative Premier-designate Tim Houston fields questions at a media availability after winning a majority government in the provincial election in New Glasgow, N.S. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. View image in full screen
Progressive Conservative Premier-designate Tim Houston fields questions at a media availability after winning a majority government in the provincial election in New Glasgow, N.S. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia’s premier-designate Tim Houston and his new cabinet will be sworn into office during a ceremony Tuesday in Halifax.

The Progressive Conservative leader has said he will be looking to reach gender parity when he names his cabinet of what’s expected to be between 15 and 18 members.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia’s new Tory premier and cabinet to be sworn into office Aug. 31

The Tories surged to power in the Aug. 17 provincial election capturing 31 of the legislature’s 55 seats.

The party’s caucus comprises 16 returning members and 15 new ones.

Houston will be able to choose from among three veteran women members and six new women members in order to meet his parity goal.

The previous Liberal government under Iain Rankin had four women in its 17-member cabinet, including deputy premier Kelly Regan.

O’Toole Tories cheer Nova Scotia PC win, Trudeau Liberals look for lessons – Aug 18, 2021

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
