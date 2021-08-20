Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia’s new Tory premier and cabinet to be sworn into office Aug. 31

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2021 12:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Progressive Conservatives win big in Nova Scotia election' Progressive Conservatives win big in Nova Scotia election
Nova Scotia's election has ended with a Progressive Conservative victory over the incumbent Liberal government. Ross Lord explains how health care, and a troubled Liberal campaign, helped the PCs win over voters, and what Nova Scotia's shift could mean for the upcoming federal election.

Nova Scotia’s new premier and his cabinet will be sworn into office Aug. 31.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc is to preside over the swearing-in of premier-designate Tim Houston and his new executive council during a ceremony in Halifax.

Houston’s Progressive Conservatives won a majority government in the provincial election held earlier this week.

Read more: Nova Scotia premier-designate Tim Houston talks COVID, housing, fixed election dates

Tuesday’s results saw the Tories capture 31 of the legislature’s 55 seats, while the Liberals won 17, the NDP won six and there is one Independent.

Trending Stories

The Tories surged to power on a big-spending platform that promised to fix problems in health care, including persistent family doctor shortages.

Story continues below advertisement

The election win was the first for the Progressive Conservatives since 2006, when former premier Rodney MacDonald won a minority government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagpolitics tagprogressive conservatives tagNova Scotia Election tagLegislature tagTim Houston tagprogressive conservative majority tagnova scotia new cabinet tagnova scotia new premier swearing in tagtim houston swearing in tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers