No reason to fear Quebec’s hydroelectric interests in N.L., Furey says

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is assuring residents there’s no need to worry about Quebec’s hydroelectric interests in the province.

Furey met face-to-face with Quebec Premier François Legault for the first time Monday and says they discussed economic and energy opportunities, but only in high-level and non-specific in detail.

Furey told reporters he understands many people in Newfoundland and Labrador are nervous about Quebec, given the disastrous deal struck in 1969 with Hydro-Québec over the Churchill Falls hydroelectric project.

The deal has been challenged unsuccessfully in court several times and Furey characterized it Monday as “unbalanced” and “punitive” to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Fears about a similar fate arose again in May, after a report from Furey’s economic recovery team recommended packaging those resources, possible including Churchill Falls, and selling them to the highest bidder.

Furey says Churchill Falls belongs to Newfoundland and Labrador and when the Hydro-Québec contract ends in 2041, it will be the main beneficiary of the resource.