Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No reason to fear Quebec’s hydroelectric interests in N.L., Furey says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 3:56 pm
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, speaks with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey during a meeting in Montreal, Monday, August 30, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, right, speaks with Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey during a meeting in Montreal, Monday, August 30, 2021. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey is assuring residents there’s no need to worry about Quebec’s hydroelectric interests in the province.

Furey met face-to-face with Quebec Premier François Legault for the first time Monday and says they discussed economic and energy opportunities, but only in high-level and non-specific in detail.

Furey told reporters he understands many people in Newfoundland and Labrador are nervous about Quebec, given the disastrous deal struck in 1969 with Hydro-Québec over the Churchill Falls hydroelectric project.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Québec in Churchill Falls dispute

The deal has been challenged unsuccessfully in court several times and Furey characterized it Monday as “unbalanced” and “punitive” to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Fears about a similar fate arose again in May, after a report from Furey’s economic recovery team recommended packaging those resources, possible including Churchill Falls, and selling them to the highest bidder.

Story continues below advertisement

Furey says Churchill Falls belongs to Newfoundland and Labrador and when the Hydro-Québec contract ends in 2041, it will be the main beneficiary of the resource.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Politics tagFrancois Legault tagNewfoundland and Labrador tagHydro-Quebec tagAndrew Furey tagChurchill Falls tagChurchill Falls dispute tagChurchill Falls hydroelectric project tagChurchill Falls project tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers