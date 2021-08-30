Kingston Frontenac Fun Fair coming to Memorial Centre for Labour Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Although Kingston’s annual Fall Fair is cancelled for the second year in a row, another fair will be coming to town for the upcoming long weekend.

According to the Fall Fair group on Facebook, World’s Finest Shows is coming to the Memorial Centre with its Kingston Frontenac Fun Fair from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12.

The company will bring fair rides, food and games to the centre’s midway this weekend.

The Kingston and District Agricultural Society says this is in no way affiliated with the longstanding Fall Fair, which was cancelled earlier this year for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

The society said it’s looking forward to hosting the traditional Kingston fair in 2022, which will feature everything from horses to monster trucks.

For now, the society says it will be hosting a Fall Fair showcase that will include competitions in culinary arts, vegetables, photography and home crafts.

A date has not been given for the showcase.

