Infestation of western hemlock looper moths set to hit parts of B.C. south coast once again

For the third summer in a row, B.C.’s south coast is about to experience an outbreak in western hemlock looper moths.

The moths are starting to show up now and the population is expected to boom over the next few weeks.

The moths, which are totally harmless, are in the third year of their three-year outbreak cycle.

The species, which is native to this area, feeds on hemlock, cedar and pine trees in its caterpillar larval stage before taking flight as moths.

The District of North Vancouver said the moths will naturally die off later this fall.

The next outbreak isn’t expected until sometime between 2032 and 2036.

— with files from Amy Judd