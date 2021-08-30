Menu

News

Infestation of western hemlock looper moths set to hit parts of B.C. south coast once again

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 4:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Looper moth outbreak beginning again' Looper moth outbreak beginning again
If you've been outside after dusk in the past few days, you've probably noticed an increased number of moths fluttering around. They are part of a 10-20 year cycle, and in the next few weeks, there are going to be a whole lot more of the flying critters.

For the third summer in a row, B.C.’s south coast is about to experience an outbreak in western hemlock looper moths.

The moths are starting to show up now and the population is expected to boom over the next few weeks.

Click to play video: 'Large looper moths invade Metro Vancouver' Large looper moths invade Metro Vancouver
Large looper moths invade Metro Vancouver – Sep 10, 2020

The moths, which are totally harmless, are in the third year of their three-year outbreak cycle.

The species, which is native to this area, feeds on hemlock, cedar and pine trees in its caterpillar larval stage before taking flight as moths.

Click to play video: 'Why so many moths in Metro Vancouver?' Why so many moths in Metro Vancouver?
Why so many moths in Metro Vancouver? – Sep 11, 2020

The District of North Vancouver said the moths will naturally die off later this fall.

Read more: Swarms of western hemlock looper moths invade parts of B.C. south coast

The next outbreak isn’t expected until sometime between 2032 and 2036.

— with files from Amy Judd

