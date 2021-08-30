Menu

Crime

Man intentionally hit by car in weekend incident, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 2:58 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident Saturday afternoon in which police believe a victim was intentionally hit by a vehicle.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Stella Avenue just before 5 p.m., where they found a severely injured man in his 30s.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Winnipeg police seek moving truck believed to have struck elderly woman in fatal hit-and-run

After further investigation, police said they believe the man was struck on purpose by the vehicle, later found abandoned in the Dufferin area.

Later that night, police arrested the suspect in the Inkster-Faraday neighbourhood and charged him with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police' Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police
Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police – Jun 15, 2021
