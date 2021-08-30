Man intentionally hit by car in weekend incident, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg man is facing aggravated assault charges after an incident Saturday afternoon in which police believe a victim was intentionally hit by a vehicle.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Stella Avenue just before 5 p.m., where they found a severely injured man in his 30s.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, later upgraded to stable.

After further investigation, police said they believe the man was struck on purpose by the vehicle, later found abandoned in the Dufferin area.

Later that night, police arrested the suspect in the Inkster-Faraday neighbourhood and charged him with aggravated assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:19 Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police Winnipeg senior, 82, killed in hit and run, say police – Jun 15, 2021