Fatal collision closes Highway 401 between Napanee and Odessa

Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 between Napanee and Odessa following a fatal crash.

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle rollover involving three occupants.

One of those people died while two others have been taken to hospital with injuries, police say.

The westbound lanes between County Road 6 and County Road 5 were closed as were the eastbound lanes between County Road 5 and County Road 4. One westbound lane and both eastbound lanes were reopened around before 10 a.m.

