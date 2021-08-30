Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision closes Highway 401 between Napanee and Odessa

By Megan King Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 9:46 am
One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 between Napanee and Odessa. Both westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for the crash. View image in full screen
One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 401 between Napanee and Odessa. Both westbound and eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for the crash. Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police have closed a section of Highway 401 between Napanee and Odessa following a fatal crash.

OPP are investigating a single-vehicle rollover involving three occupants.

Read more: Fatal four-vehicle collision on 401 near Kingston leaves 20-year-old dead

One of those people died while two others have been taken to hospital with injuries, police say.

The westbound lanes between County Road 6 and County Road 5 were closed as were the eastbound lanes between County Road 5 and County Road 4. One westbound lane and both eastbound lanes were reopened around before 10 a.m.

 

