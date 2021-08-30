Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Former child actor Matthew Mindler found dead at 19

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 9:53 am
Matthew Mindler is shown at the 'Our Idiot Brother' premiere at the, Arclight Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., August 16, 2011. View image in full screen
Matthew Mindler is shown at the 'Our Idiot Brother' premiere at the, Arclight Hollywood, Los Angeles, Calif., August 16, 2011. Dee Cercone/Everett Collection

Matthew Mindler, a former child actor who appeared in the 2011 film Our Idiot Brother, has been found dead at the age of 19, according to his university in Pennsylvania.

Mindler’s body was discovered near Millersville University campus on Saturday morning, days after he was declared missing, the school said.

“It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler,” university president Daniel A. Wubah said in a statement. “Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Read more: Actor Ed Asner dies at 91

Mindler was a first-year student at the school, officials said. He attended his classes last Monday and Tuesday but had not been seen since Tuesday night, when he left his residence and headed toward the parking lot around 8 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
Former child actor Matthew Mindler, 19, is seen in this handout photo. View image in full screen
Former child actor Matthew Mindler, 19, is seen in this handout photo. Millersville University

Video surveillance footage from the residence showed him wearing a school sweatshirt, black jeans and sneakers, the school said. He was carrying his book bag when he left.

Trending Stories

The circumstances of Mindler’s death were not released, but the school did say there is “no public threat” to other students.

An autopsy will be conducted this week.

Read more: Texas dad strips down at school board meeting to argue for mask-wearing

The native of Hellertown, Pa., got his start in Hollywood around the age of eight, when he first appeared in an episode of As the World Turns.

He would later star alongside Paul Rudd, Zooey Deschanel and Elizabeth Banks in the 2011 comedy Our Idiot Brother, before landing a handful of additional TV and film short roles.

Story continues below advertisement

His last acting credit was in the 2016 TV movie Chad: An American Boy.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Pennsylvania tagPaul Rudd tagmissing student tagChild Actor tagStudent Dies tagZooey Deschanel tagchild actor dead tagMatthew Mindler tagmillersville university tagOur Idiot Brother tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers