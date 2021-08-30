London Knights set to begin 2021 Training Camp

Send this page to someone via email

The London Knights are set to begin their 2021-22 training camp on August 31st.

Of the 69 players set to attend, only 12 have Ontario Hockey League experience, including Jacob Chantler, who played just one game with the Knights in 2019-20.

The 2021-22 season will feature two rookie classes, born in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

First-round picks Ben Bujold (2020) and Denver Barkey (2021) will make their debuts, as will San Jose Sharks draft pick Liam Gilmartin.

Defenceman Kirill Steklov is not among the 69 players listed. He is expected to play with Russkie Vityazi Chekhov of Russia’s MHL. Ruslan Gazizov is also not expected at the start of camp. He was London’s first-round pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

Here is a list of the schedule and a little about each of the players set to hit the ice for the Knights’s first action since March of 2020.

Monday, August 30th, 2021

2:30pm-4:00pm Team Black vs. Team White

4:10pm-5:40pm Team Gold vs. Team Green

Tuesday, August 31st, 2021

8:00am-9:30am Team Black vs. Team Green

9:40am-11:10am Team White vs. Team Gold

1:00pm-2:50pm Team White vs. Team Green

3:00pm-4:50pm Team Black vs. Team Gold

Wednesday, September 1st, 2021

8:00am-9:30am Team White vs. Team Gold

9:40am-11:10am Team Black vs. Team Green

7:00pm-9:00pm Team Green vs. Team Gold

Scrimmages are not open to the public but will be streamed on the London Knights Facebook Page.

Team Black

6 Josh Cyrenne LD 03 – played for Jr. Spitfires & Leamington(GOJHL) in 19-20

7 Carson Lloyd LD 05 – 3rd round in 2021

8 Cole Jenken RD 04 – playing for Stratford Warriors – former E-M Chiefs defenceman

9 Bryce Montgomery RD 02 – drafted by Carolina Hurricanes in 2021

10 Isaiah George LD 04 – 4th round in 2020

12 Jackson Dobbin LW 03 – playing for St. Thomas Stars

16 Dylan Watson RW 04 – played for Lambton Jr Sting in 19-20

17 Alex Dimitriadis C 04 – played for Markham Waxers in 19-20

18 Brody Gillis LW 04 – playing for the LaSalle Vipers

19 Chad Muller LW 03 – nephew of Kirk Muller

20 Easton Cowan C 05 – 2nd round in 2021 – Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

21 Michael Levin RW 05 – brother of former OHL 1st overall pick David Levin

22 Brody Crane RW 04 – 4th round in 2020 – dad Derrick played for Knights

23 Stuart Rolofs C 03 – brings his size, speed and shot from wing to centre

24 Tonio Stranges LW 02 – Dallas 4th round in 2020 – nine games last year in AHL

28 Matt Onuska G 02 – led Waterloo to Sutherland Cup in 2019

29 Cole Sheffield G 04 – former Jr Knight – with French River Rapids in 2020-21

Team Green

4 Ben Danielson LD 04 – expected to play for Powassan VooDoos in 2021-22

5 Patrick Haughian LD 03 – 14th round in 2019

6 Will Corcoran RD 04 – played in AAA Midget Eastern Hockey League – 19-20

7 Logan Mailloux RD 03 – selected 31st overall by Montreal Canadiens in 20-21

8 Jackson Edward LD 04 – 2nd round in 2020

9 Graydon White LW 04 – played for Mississauga Reps in 19-20

10 Noah Richard RW 04 – played for Quinte Red Devils in 19-20

12 Jacob Julien C 04 – 3rd rd in U18 selection – playing for London Nationals

14 Nicholas Graneiro LW 04 – played for Windsor Jr. Spitfires in 19-20

15 Nick Yearwood LW 04 – 15th round pick in 2020

16 Denver Barkey C 05 – 1st round in 2021

17 Kaeden Johnston RW 05 – 5th round in 2021

18 Landon Sim RW 04 – 3rd round in 2020 – son of former OHLer Jon Sim

19 Jacob Chantler C 02 – 36 its in 41 games for Nats in 19-20 – 1st rd 2020 U18

20 Liam Gilmartin LW 03 – power forward drafted by San Jose Sharks in 2021

28 Owen Flores G 04 – 6th round in 2020

29 Adrian McBride G 04 – 2nd round in 2021 U18 Priority Selection

Team Gold

4 Dylan Dundas RW 04 – playing for Strathroy Rockets

5 Logan Pace LD 03 – Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs in 19-20

6 Brady O’Malley LD 05 – 10th round in 2021

7 Chris Coulter RD 03 – playing for Komoka Kings

8 Oliver Bonk RD 05 – 2nd round in 21 – son of former NHLer Radek Bonk

10 Ethan MacKinnon LD 03 – 5th round in 19 – Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

12 Myles Yearwood LW 03 – played with Vaughan Kings in 19-20

15 Owen Voortman C 05 – 11th round in 2021

17 Elliot Haigh LW 04 – expected to play with Powassan VooDoos in 21-22

18 Blake Montgomery LW 05 – 9th round in 2021 – brother of Bryce Montgomery

20 Andy Reist C 04 – 9th round in 2020

21 Mathieu Paris RW 05 – 3rd round in 2021 – Eastern Ontario Wild

22 Luke Evangelista RW 02 – Nashville 2nd round in 2020 – AHL Chicago last year

23 Ben Bujold C 04 – 1st round in 2020 – Kanata teammate of Colton Smith

24 Colton Smith LW 04 – 2nd round in 2020 – son of Senators coach D.J. Smith

28 Brett Brochu G 02 – spent last year with Wilkes-Barre of the AHL

29 Rylan Donovan G 05 – 6th round in 2021 – son of NHLer Shean Donovan

Team White

2 James Kearney RD 04 – played with Don Mills Flyers in 19-20

3 Lucas Decaluwe LD 04 – expected to play with Brockville Braves in 21-22

4 Mason Chitaroni LD 04 – 5th round in 2020

5 Jack Kedwell RD 04 – played for Mississauga Rebels in 19-20

6 Ben Roger RD 02 – 2nd round pick of Ottawa Senators in 2021

7 Connor Federkow LD 03 – 3rd rd in 19 – played for St. Thomas/Komoka in 19-20

8 Sean Aitken LW 02 – playing for St. Thomas Stars

9 Sam Tonelli C 05 – 14th round in 2021

10 Spencer Neil LW 03 – 6’3 & 238 pounds – played for Kemptville 73s in 19-20

11 Jonathan Castagna LW 05 – 8th round in 2021

13 Max McCue LW 03 – drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2021

16 Abakar Kazbekov C 04 – 1st overall pick in the 2021 U18 OHL Selection

18 Nick Houben RW 04 – playing for St. Thomas Stars

19 Ty Whyte RW 04 – 12th round in 2019

22 Ty Anselmini RW 03 – 3rd round in 2019

24 Sean McGurn C 02 – played 38 games with the Knights in 19-20

28 Cameron Smith G 03 – 5th round in 2019

31 Owen Willmore G 04 – 14th round in 2020 – playing for St. Thomas Stars