MLHU issues one-day heat alert for Sunday as daytime high set to hit 32 C

Londoners are in for another hot day.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a one-day heat alert for Sunday as the daytime high is set to reach 32 C and feel like 42 C.

The health unit says the heat alert will be in effect until Monday morning as its daytime high is expected to reach 29 C, feeling like 35 C.

Londoners are reminded to drink lots of water, use sunscreen and find a place to cool off.

The upcoming week is expected to be cooler than the past week, with daytime highs between 22 and 25 degrees.

A shower is expected Sunday night to cool things off a bit.

The summer weather sure is hanging in there for this last weekend of August! It is HOT, HAZY, AND HUMID out there today so #staycool friends!

✅ Stay hydrated

✅ Breaks from the heat

✅ Sunblock (SPF 30+)

✅ Hat & light clothing#LdnOnt #Middlesex — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) August 29, 2021