Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

MLHU issues one-day heat alert for Sunday as daytime high set to hit 32 C

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 29, 2021 1:58 pm
The health unit says the heat alert will be in effect until Monday morning as its daytime high is expected to reach 29 C, feeling like 35 C. . View image in full screen
The health unit says the heat alert will be in effect until Monday morning as its daytime high is expected to reach 29 C, feeling like 35 C. . Global News

Londoners are in for another hot day.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a one-day heat alert for Sunday as the daytime high is set to reach 32 C and feel like 42 C.

The health unit says the heat alert will be in effect until Monday morning as its daytime high is expected to reach 29 C, feeling like 35 C.

Read more: Hottest week of summer 2021 for London and Middlesex expected: Environment Canada

Londoners are reminded to drink lots of water, use sunscreen and find a place to cool off.

The upcoming week is expected to be cooler than the past week, with daytime highs between 22 and 25 degrees.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A shower is expected Sunday night to cool things off a bit.

Click to play video: 'Concerns remain for vulnerable populations amid Ontario heat wave' Concerns remain for vulnerable populations amid Ontario heat wave
Concerns remain for vulnerable populations amid Ontario heat wave

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London tagWeather tagHeat tagHeat Wave tagmlhu tagHot Weather tagHeat Alert tagheat alert london tagMLHU heat alert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers