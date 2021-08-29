SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Trudeau returns to campaign trail, O’Toole and Singh make appearances in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2021 7:31 am
The federal party leaders are concentrating their campaigning efforts in Central Canada today.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Cambridge, Ont., this morning to make an announcement after taking yesterday off.

Read more: O’Toole, Singh condemn angry protesters dogging Trudeau election campaign event

He’s returning to the campaign trail for the first time since a Friday evening event was cancelled because police said raucous protesters posed a security threat.

Both the Conservative and NDP leaders, meanwhile, will be in Quebec.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will start the day east of Montreal in Saint-Hyacinthe, where he’s scheduled to make an announcement before heading to an event with supporters in Trois-Rivieres.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh will be in nearby Yamachiche, Que., to make an announcement alongside Ruth Ellen Brosseau in Berthier-Maskinonge — the riding she represented from 2011 to 2019, and hopes to win back this year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
