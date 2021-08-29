Trudeau returns to campaign trail, O’Toole and Singh make appearances in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

The federal party leaders are concentrating their campaigning efforts in Central Canada today.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is in Cambridge, Ont., this morning to make an announcement after taking yesterday off.

He’s returning to the campaign trail for the first time since a Friday evening event was cancelled because police said raucous protesters posed a security threat.

Both the Conservative and NDP leaders, meanwhile, will be in Quebec.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole will start the day east of Montreal in Saint-Hyacinthe, where he’s scheduled to make an announcement before heading to an event with supporters in Trois-Rivieres.

The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh will be in nearby Yamachiche, Que., to make an announcement alongside Ruth Ellen Brosseau in Berthier-Maskinonge — the riding she represented from 2011 to 2019, and hopes to win back this year.