Biden issues emergency declaration for Louisiana as 'very dangerous' Hurricane Ida approaches
Canada

Out-of-control wildfire breaks out just 6 km southwest of Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 28, 2021 6:15 pm
An aerial view of the Skaha Creek wildfire that’s burning six kilometres southwest of Penticton. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Skaha Creek wildfire that’s burning six kilometres southwest of Penticton. BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire in the South Okanagan.

The Skaha Creek wildfire is located approximately six kilometres southwest of Penticton and was estimated at 0.3 hectares in size as of 2:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is classified as out of control and that three BCWS personnel were en route to battle the blaze, along with one helicopter, multiple air tankers and air skimmers.

Smoke rises from the Skaha Creek wildfire. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Skaha Creek wildfire. Marie Fletcher

“Currently, no structures are threatened,” said BC Wildfire, adding the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

Click to play video: 'Premier visits fire-ravaged areas, promises new approach to fire control' Premier visits fire-ravaged areas, promises new approach to fire control
Premier visits fire-ravaged areas, promises new approach to fire control
