Out-of-control wildfire breaks out just 6 km southwest of Penticton

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a new fire in the South Okanagan.

The Skaha Creek wildfire is located approximately six kilometres southwest of Penticton and was estimated at 0.3 hectares in size as of 2:45 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is classified as out of control and that three BCWS personnel were en route to battle the blaze, along with one helicopter, multiple air tankers and air skimmers.

View image in full screen Smoke rises from the Skaha Creek wildfire. Marie Fletcher

“Currently, no structures are threatened,” said BC Wildfire, adding the fire is suspected to be human-caused.

