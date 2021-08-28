24-year-old dead after London, Ont. crash, part of Richmond Street closed

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old is dead after a fatal crash in London, Ont., Friday night.

Police say around 11 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Richmond Street and Sherwood Avenue where a collision happened between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has yet to be released.

Richmond Street remains closed between Huron and Victoria streets for investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

