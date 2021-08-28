Toronto Pearson Airport passengers urged to arrive early, anti-mask protest set to take place

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Pearson International Airport is urging passengers departing from Terminal 3 on Saturday to arrive for their flight early due to an anti-mask demonstration that’s scheduled to take place.

A post on the airport’s Twitter account said the protest is expected to happen from noon to 3 p.m.

“We do not expect any significant operational impacts, but we kindly ask that passengers scheduled to depart from Terminal 3 give themselves plenty of time by arriving early,” the tweet read.

In an email sent to Global News, an airport spokesperson said their security team has been in touch with the organizers of the protest in order to understand their intent, “which is to stay outside the terminals on the publicly accessible areas.”

“We have communicated with the organizers to ensure that they are aware of airport policies, enabling them to peacefully assemble in a way that maintains the health and safety of the airport community, with no disruption to the operation,” the spokesperson said.

At Pearson, all passengers and employees are required to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking.

Those who are under the age of two or have a medical condition are exempt.

Masks are also required to be worn while travelling on planes.

